‘Seismic change’ for Warriors could lead Klay to Clippers

Fireworks are coming for the Golden State Warriors this summer, when Kevin Durant is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and Klay Thompson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

What the Warriors don’t yet know: Will the party be a celebration or mourning of glory days?

Durant has been linked to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and others, while downplaying that he’s given any other destination much thought. His 2019-20 option is worth $31.5 million. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski shed light on the thinking of Thompson, including the likelihood of the sharpshooter jumping to a Los Angeles team if the Warriors don’t offer a maximum contract — $191 million over six years…..