Venue changed for U19 Inter-County final round

With the rainy season taking its toll on the first two rounds of the Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19, three-day tournament, the organisers have decided to change the venue for the final round.

According to Assistant Territorial Development Officer/ Administrator, Kavita Yadram, upon inspecting the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, it is unlikely the venue can host a match in the upcoming days due to backlog, clogged drains and rain in the forecast.

As a result, the final round which will begin today will see Berbice and Demerara clashing for the title at the Lusignan Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara. Meanwhile, Everest Cricket Club will host the Select Under-17 and Essequibo encounter…..