Arokium Funeral Parlour 50-mile rides off Sunday

By
Randolph Roberts accepts the sponsorship from Pearl Arokium

In honour of the late proprietor of the Arokium Funeral Parlour, Phillip Arokium, a 50-mile road race will pedal off this Sunday in Berbice.

The race which is organised by Flying Ace Cycle Club coach, Randolph Roberts, will begin from 10:00hrs with a rolling start in front of the Parlour located at 30 Philadelphia Street, New Amsterdam.

The cyclists will then head to Nand Persaud Rice Milling Complex at Number 36 village, Corentyne before returning for the finish…..

