NK Ballers looking to weather Capital Storm

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship will resume tomorrow with several key group matches at the Silver City Hardcourt Tarmac.
Assassa Ballers will oppose Amazings from 19:30hrs in the opening clash with NK Ballers battling Capital Storm from 20:00hrs.
In the third fixture, High Rollers will match skills with Retrieve Unknown from 20:30hrs while Amelia’s Ward Russians will take aim at Coomacka from 21:00hrs…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments