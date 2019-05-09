Sports

NK Ballers looking to weather Capital Storm

—Guinness Greatest of the Streets Linden zone

By
Scenes from the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship will resume tomorrow with several key group matches at the Silver City Hardcourt Tarmac.

Assassa Ballers will oppose Amazings from 19:30hrs in the opening clash with NK Ballers battling Capital Storm from 20:00hrs.

In the third fixture, High Rollers will match skills with Retrieve Unknown from 20:30hrs while Amelia’s Ward Russians will take aim at Coomacka from 21:00hrs…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Paul shines as Capitals advance to crucial qualifier

Space Gym trio excel at StrongFit Barbados 2019 competition

Tiger Bay whips Eastveldt 8-2

Tiger Bay whips Eastveldt 8-2

Comments

Trending