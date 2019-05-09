Reports: Lakers move on from Lue in coaching search

The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to move on from Tyronn Lue in their search for their next head coach, according to multiple reports yesterday.

The franchise “determined he isn’t the right long-term fit for the organization, according to a team source,” according to a tweet from Los Angeles Times reporter Tania Ganguli.

Earlier yesterday, the New York Times, citing league sources, reported that one of the reasons — other than contract terms — for the breakdown in negotiations was that the Lakers had been trying to dictate choices for assistant coaches…..