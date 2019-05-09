Space Gym trio excel at StrongFit Barbados 2019 competition

Space Gym products, Julio Sinclair, Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Junica Pluck took their talents to Barbados over the weekend and excelled at the StrongFit 2019.

Sinclair, winner of the local strongman competition last October showed that he has what it takes to compete with the best of the Caribbean, winning the Strong Man segment of the event.

Petterson-Griffith was third but won the powerlifting segment of the competition. ….