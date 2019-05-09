TKR bring Pollard home for new season

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – International T20 star Kieron Pollard will play for his native Trinbago Knight Riders for the first time in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League.

The two-time reigning champions announced yesterday they had signed the 31-year-old as their marquee player for the season which runs from September 4 to October 12 this year.

Trinidadian Pollard spent the first five seasons of the CPL as captain of Barbados Tridents before moving to St Lucia Stars for the 2018 season.

“We are delighted to welcome Pollard back home and it’s great to continue our efforts to bring as many Trini boys home as possible,” said TKR director, Venky Mysore.

“I can’t wait for the reaction of the fans when Pollard takes the field at our opening game on September 4.”

Pollard will join the likes of the Bravo brothers Dwayne and Darren, along with off-spinner Sunil Narine, in what is already a powerful TKR line-up. The final squad will be decided at the players draft in London on May 22.

Last season, TKR defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final to successfully defend the title they had captured the previous year when they beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Pollard is expected to be an asset to TKR with his powerful middle order hitting which earned him 330 runs last season at an average of 47.

Overall, he has gathered 9275 runs in his T20 career, along with 261 wickets, to be one of the most successful players in the format.