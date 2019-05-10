Sports

Another 50 for Leon Johnson in T&T T20 tournament

Leon Johnson 

Guyana Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson continued his fine form in Trinidad and Tobago by recording yet another fifty-plus score in the ongoing TTCB Premiership T20 tournament in the Twin Island Republic.

Johnson, following his first-round unbeaten century for the defending champions Central Sports, notched up an unbeaten half-century against Clark Road on Wednesday, in a losing cause. 

Central Sports, batting first at the away fixture at Wilson Road, made 163-5 from their allotted overs with Johnson top scoring during his unbeaten innings of 58. ….

