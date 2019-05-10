Sports

Contest between under-17s and Essequibo hang in the balance 

Hand-in-Hand u-19 cricket

Matthew Nandu looked set for a big score before his innings ended via the run-out route (Orlando Charles photo)

The national under-17 select side ended day two of the Hand-in-Hand sponsored under-19 inter-county three-day contest against Essequibo on 77-3, trailing by 68 runs at stumps at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) Ground, yesterday. 

 After dismissing their senior counterparts for 145, Mavindra Dindyal and Andre Seepersaud guided their side to the close as they are unbeaten on 21 and 01, respectively. 

 The men dismissed are Rampertab Ramnauth (01), Zeynul Ramsammy (24) and Matthew Nandu (28), the latter needlessly via the run-out route after looking set to return this morning to pile on a big score.  ….

