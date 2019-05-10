Sports

Rose Ramdehol Autos backing Futsal

Joshua Ramdehol [centre] of Rose Ramdehol displaying the MVP prize for the Corona Beer Futsal Championship alongside Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca [right] and member Mark Alleyne

Rose Ramdehol Autos continued their support of the Annual Corona Beer Futsal Championship, donating a Hero Motorcycle toward the event’s Most Valuable Player [MVP] yesterday, during a simple ceremony held at their South Road office.

Speaking on behalf of the company Joshua Ramdehol stated that the company is proud to once again be associated with the tournament, adding “it’s part of our social responsibility here in Guyana to mirror what is being done globally, and continue the work Hero is doing in encouraging youths through sports.

He further added, “There is more to it than just a tournament. I was at many games last year (and) it was exhilarating and enjoyable and I encourage everyone to come as this year is anticipated to be much bigger.”….

