BCB, Let’s Bet Sports launch 100-Balls 2nd Division Inter-Zone tournament

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday partnered with local betting giant, Let’s Bet Sports, to stage an Inter-Zone 100-balls 2nd Division tournament.

At the launch in the boardroom of the Guyana National Newspapers Ltd, it was explained that over 90 teams from West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower/Central Corentyne, and Upper Corentyne Zones will be vying for supremacy.

President of the Board, Hilbert Foster in his remarks explained that the BCB has embarked on organising that version of the sport out of the need to promote grassroots development and participation at the inter-village level…..