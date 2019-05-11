Berbice retain 3-day title after Umroa’s 11-62

Berbice recorded a less convincing title defence in defeating Demerara by five wickets on the final day of the third round of the Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at the Lusignan Community Centre ground yesterday on the back of an 11-wicket haul from Kelvin Umroa.

Resuming their second innings on 12-5 with a dismal lead of just 18, Demerara never looked the part as they rolled over for 58 in 27 overs to follow their first innings of 60.

Berbice in their chase flattered throughout but eventually reached their target of 65-5 in 19.4 overs after their first innings score of 54…..