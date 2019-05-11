Caribbean lightweight champion Eastman gets support from two companies

Dequan Shipping and Trading and Delmur Company Limited have combined to ‘adopt’ Caribbean Lightweight boxing champion Jamal Eastman.
Yesterday, the Prashad Nagar based companies formalized their financial and other forms of support for the pugilist as he eyes a successful defence of his championship in Trinidad and Tobago in December.
The two companies have undertaken to provide a monthly stipend, gear and assistance with overseas travel to Eastman as he continues to tread the path on his road to fistic excellence…..
