Fortunes flipped for Warriors, Rockets entering Game 6

These playoff coordinates are familiar territory for the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

The parallels between this Western Conference semifinal series and the last time the Warriors and Rockets met in the playoffs came to the forefront during the third quarter of Game 5, when Golden State forward Kevin Durant suffered a right calf strain and was subsequently sidelined.

The 2018 Western Conference finals turned when the Rockets lost point guard Chris Paul for the series to a hamstring injury, sustained in the waning moments of Game 5. Houston proved able to hold on for a win in that contest and secured a 3-2 series lead, but the Warriors went on to claim the series with a home win in Game 6 and another in Game 7 on the road…..