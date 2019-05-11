Fowler-Reid outstanding but West Coast Fever loses

PERTH, Australia, CMC – Sunshine Girls star Jhaniele Fowler-Reid produced another outstanding performance for West Coast Fever but was unable to prevent them from suffering a heavy drubbing to two-time reigning champions Sunshine Coast Lightning, in the Suncorp Super Netball championship last weekend.

In a rematch of last season’s final, Fever found themselves outplayed from the start, resulting in a humbling 80-55 thumping at RAC Arena – their second defeat in as many matches.

Goal shooter Fowler-Reid, who recovered from injury in time to start, shot 51 from 55 attempts, including a perfect 15 from 15 in the opening quarter and 12 from 12 in the third.

She was, however, overshadowed by Ugandan Peace Proscovia who sank 48 goals from 54 attempts while goal attack Steph Wood scored 18 from 20 and goal shooter Cara Koenen, 17 from 20.

Lightning had raced to a 44-25 lead at half-time and continued their dominance in the second half, en route to their single-game record of 80 goals.

At The Quaycentre in Sydney, Trinidadian Samantha Wallace conjured up another strong display to fire New South Wales Swifts to a convincing 61-43 victory over Adelaide Thunderbirds and remain unbeaten for the new season.

Wallace, playing at goal shooter, scored 31 from as many attempts as Swifts took a 35-21 lead at the half and never looked back. She was supported by goal attack Helen Housby who shot 24 from 28 attempts.

For the losers, goal attack Sasha Glasgow scored 24 from 28 while goal shooter Maria Folau chipped in with 19 goals from 23 attempts.

At the Queensland State Netball Centre in Brisbane, the Jamaican pair of Shimona Nelson and Romelda Aiken had to settle for a share of the spoils as Queensland Firebirds and Magpies Netball drew 57-all.

Aiken scored 31 goals from 39 attempts including 16 from 20 in the first half as Firebirds commanded a 32-24 lead at the half.

However, Nelson produced her best in the second half with 28 goals from 31 attempts to finish with 42 from 47 overall, as Magpies bounced back to out-score Firebirds 33-25 and level the contest.