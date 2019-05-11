Sports

Novices Championships just one week out

…athletes meeting on today at Bishops’ High School

The wait has whittled to just one week for first time competing bodybuilders eager to don their posing trunks and showcase their chiseled physiques.

It has been confirmed that next Saturday is set in stone for the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI) annual Novices Championship.

Scheduled for a 19:00hrs start at the Theatre Guild, musclemen and women outfitted with rippling abdominals, well defined quadriceps, sculpted arms, stilettos and bikinis will be on display as they battle for supremacy…..

