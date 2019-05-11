Vaughan expects Archer to be part of WC, Ashes squads

LONDON, CMC – Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expects Barbadian fast-bowling sensation, Jofra Archer, to be a shoo-in for the World Cup and the Ashes this summer.

In fact, Vaughan said he would be “absolutely staggered” if the 24-year-old was not a part of either showpiece.

“I would be absolutely staggered if he’s not taking part in the Ashes series as well as the World Cup,” Vaughan told media here. “He’s just got a gift and when you get that kind of quality you have to get those players involved in all formats of the game.

“He’ll win England World Cup games, he’ll win them T20 games and I’m very, very confident that he’ll have a big say in winning Test matches this summer as well as down the years.”

Archer was overlooked for England’s preliminary 15-man World Cup squad but included in the ongoing five-match one-day series against Pakistan. However, he can still force his way into the final squad with strong performances in coming weeks.

He made his England debut last week and since played two One-Day Internationals and a T20 International, impressing with his pace and aggression.

And Vaughan joined the list of those arguing that Archer’s qualities made him key for England both in the limited overs and Test format.

“He’s outstanding. He’s different, he plays cricket in the way I wished I could have played the game in terms of mentality,” said Vaughan, who averaged 41 in 82 Tests.

“You speak to any psychologist and they will say ‘you’ve just got to play another game’. It’s very difficult at the highest level, there’s just too much going on in people’s minds,.

“I see no reason, whether it’s another game for the Hobart Hurricanes, the Rajasthan Royals to England in coloured clothes, to putting the whites on and playing Test match cricket – he bowls 90 mph, he’s got the skill levels. He bats, he fields like a gun. He’ll be playing Test cricket soon.”

He added: “I will drive personally to Sheffield and drag [England captain Joe Root] out of bed if he (Archer) is not involved in some stage during the Ashes.”

Archer was born in Barbados but holds a British passport through his father. He played a handful of matches for West Indies Under-19s six years ago but moved to England shortly afterwards with the hope of representing his adopted country.

He became eligible to represent England last March after the cricket board here reduced their residency criteria from seven years to three.