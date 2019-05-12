Anderson hoping for better batting in one day format

Successful three-day captain, Kevlon Anderson is banking on better batting performances in the upcoming Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19 50-overs tournament come tomorrow from Berbice.

Speaking to Stabroek Sport after the Ancient County retained the title in the longer format, the West Indies Under-19 prospect said that he was happy for his team which completed victory after losing on first innings and despite the threat of rain.

He was, however, disappointed with the batting displayed…..