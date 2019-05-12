Sports

Bishops’ High defeat St Stanislaus 48-31

Scenes from the Bishops’ High and St. Stanislaus College clash in the U18 section of the NSBF at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall Friday.

 Georgetown Technical Institute [GTI], the Bishops’ High and Marian Academy secured easy wins when the National School Basketball Festival [NSBF] ‘Georgetown/East Coast Demerara’ Regional Zone continued on Friday.

 Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, GTI defeated  Chase Academy 46-22. Israel Yaw recorded a double-double of 13 points and 18 rebounds while Kyle Petrie added 10 points and seven rebounds.

 For Chase Academy, Stephon Deleon scored seven  points. Similarly, the Bishops’ High crushed St. Stanislaus College 48-31. Timothy Richmond tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the victory…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Ambris’ century spurs Windies to record run chase

By

Buttler blasts century as England edge Pakistan in run-fest

By
Sri Lanka analyst suspended for anti-corruption code breach

Sri Lanka analyst suspended for anti-corruption code breach

By

Comments

Trending