Bishops’ High defeat St Stanislaus 48-31

Georgetown Technical Institute [GTI], the Bishops’ High and Marian Academy secured easy wins when the National School Basketball Festival [NSBF] ‘Georgetown/East Coast Demerara’ Regional Zone continued on Friday.
Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, GTI defeated Chase Academy 46-22. Israel Yaw recorded a double-double of 13 points and 18 rebounds while Kyle Petrie added 10 points and seven rebounds.
For Chase Academy, Stephon Deleon scored seven points. Similarly, the Bishops’ High crushed St. Stanislaus College 48-31. Timothy Richmond tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the victory…..
