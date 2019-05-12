Defending champs through to quarter finals in impressive fashion

Defending champion Silver Bullets, Wisroc, Coomacka, Amazings and High Rollers were among the teams sealing quarterfinal spots when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship group stage concluded Friday.

Hosted at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac, Silver Bullets riddled Barsenal 6-2. Damion Williams recorded a double in the fourth and 13th minute with Robin Adams bagging a brace in the seventh and 14th minute.

Adding a ‘Guinness Goal’ [GG] [a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two] in the 18th minute was Jermaine Samuels. For the losing team, Keyshawn Dey scored twice in the 11th and 17th minute…..