Defining match for me says Umroa

Man-of-the-Match in the final that saw Berbice retaining their Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19 three-day title, Kelvin Umroa, said that his performance is a defining moment in his career.

Umroa, a left-arm spinner from Albion, who is following in the footsteps of club mates, Veerasammy Permaul and Devindra Bishoo has quickly risen to the top of the youth ranks, collecting 23 wickets in three matches, the most by any bowler this season including an 11-62 match haul against Demerara.

The national youth player was head and shoulders over his competitors, averaging just over seven runs per wicket at an economy rate of 2.5…..