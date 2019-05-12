Sports

Eagles edge Genesis in WDFA/Trophy Stall football competition

Eagles Fc scorer Orlando Stephenson

Eagles defeated Genesis 2-1, when the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA]/Trophy Stall U11 Championship continued yesterday at the Den Amstel ground.

Orlando Stephenson spearheaded the win with a timely double in the ninth and 15th minute. For the losing team, Ezekiel Yarde scored in the 12th minute. Meanwhile, Uitvlugt and Den Amstel battled to a 2-2 stalemate.

Aaron Sampson bagged a double for Uitvlugt in the sixth and 28th minute, while Jeremiah Humphrey and Ruel Carrol found the back of the net for the home side in the 23rd and 36th minute respectively.

Around the Web

More in Sports

Ambris’ century spurs Windies to record run chase

By

Buttler blasts century as England edge Pakistan in run-fest

By
Sri Lanka analyst suspended for anti-corruption code breach

Sri Lanka analyst suspended for anti-corruption code breach

By

Comments

Trending