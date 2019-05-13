Alfred leads Tiger Bay past West Front Road

Tiger Bay, Back Circle, Future Stars, Sparta Boss and Bent Street were among the winning teams when the Corona Beer Futsal Championships continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Tiger Bay squeaked past West Front Road 2-1. Deon Alfred tallied a double in the first and 20th minute. For the losers Jamal Pedro netted in the fifth minute.

Similarly, Back Circle squeaked past California Square 3-2. Trayon Bobb bagged a two goal haul in the sixth and 18th minute with Selwyn Williams scoring in the seventh minute.

For California Square, Meshach Sergeant scored twice in the 13th and 14th minute. Likewise, Future Stars downed Leopold Street 5-3…..