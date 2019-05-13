Ambris hoping to give selectors something to think about

DUBLIN, Ireland, CMC – After scoring his maiden One Day International century, Sunil Ambris is hoping to remain on the minds of West Indies selectors going forward.

Ambris stroked a superb 148 on Saturday at the top of the order to lead the Windies to a commanding five-wicket victory over Ireland in the Tri-Nations Series tournament, which also features Bangladesh.

The visitor’s second win in three outings has virtually assured them of a spot in the final.

Despite not being named in the West Indies’ 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup which bowls off at the end of the month, Ambris said he believes his historical knock should keep him in good stead.

“That performance should basically keep my name there and let the selectors know that I’m still playing and I’m still scoring runs. As a professional cricketer, I always have to work hard so that’s what I’m going to continue doing,” Ambris said.

With one more match remaining he said was eagerly looking forward to getting more runs under his belt.

While his century was the first by a Vincentian for the West Indies, he said he had turned to his brother Romel Currency, a former Windward Islands batsman, for advice following his knock of 38 against Bangladesh.

“When I looked back at the last innings I played along with the coaches I saw there was a problem and I spoke to him about it. There are about 10 voice notes over four minutes long with some advice from him so I guess he had a big part to play along with the coaches,” Ambris said.