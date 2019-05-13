Conquerors romp to eighth consecutive win

GFF Elite League champion Fruta Conquerors maintained their perfect tournament record, defeating Den Amstel 3-0 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Domini Garnett, Vurlon Mills and Gregory Richardson were on target in the 11th, 26th and 71st minute respectively to secure the eight consecutive win for the Tucville based outfit.

Meanwhile, Western Tigers defeated former champion Guyana Defence Force [GDF] 4-2. Cleyon Forrester, Andrew Murray Jr, Pernell Schultz and Randolph Wagner scored in the 14th, 39th, 71st and 75th minute respectively.

For the losers, siblings Delwyn and Delroy Fraser scored in the second and 78th minute respectively.