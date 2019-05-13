Guyana’s top junior squash players swing into action today at nationals

A number of the nation’s premier junior squash players will swing into action later this evening when the 2019 Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament gets underway at the Georgetown Club Squash Court from 18:00hrs.

This is an important tournament on the Junior Squash calendar and a benchmark for selecting the Junior Caribbean Squash Association’s squad ahead of the tournament later this year in Trinidad and Tobago.

A total of 24 players will be competing in the boys and girls Under 19, Under 17, Under 15, Under 13 and Under 11 categories and among them will be junior Caribbean champion and reigning national U19, U17 and U15 Champion Shomari Wiltshire who will defend his U17 and U19 titles. ….