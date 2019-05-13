Meusa calls out ‘illegal’ GCF, opts out of National Championships

National Chess Champion, Wendell Meusa, has opted not to participate in upcoming chess tournaments including the Guyana National Open Championship based on the illegality of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) while its President, James Bond, says an Elections Committee has been installed to deal with the issue.

Meusa explained that he informed the executives of the GCF via electronic mail that he will not participate based on a number of reasons.

According to Meusa, he was protesting the fact that the current GCF is illegal after not holding elections which are due.

He added that he will only participate further if the Annual General Meeting for 2019 is held, while adding that it has not been held since 2017.

Bond, speaking with Stabroek Sport said that indeed the GCF had opted to defer the Annual General Meeting which was scheduled, because of the participation in the Chess Olympiad last year…..