Mumbai Indians wins fourth IPL title

(IPL) In a match befitting a tournament final, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by the slimmest of margins – by one run – to be crowned champions of VIVO IPL 2019. In the Final played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium yesterday, the Mumbai Indians posted a below-par 149-8 batting first, and then restricted the Super Kings to 148-7. Lasith Malinga had two runs to defend off the final delivery; after a miserable day in the field, he landed a perfectly-disguised slower delivery to dismiss Shardul Thakur LBW.

There was a pattern to how both innings unfolded; both teams got off to brisk starts,but lost wickets in a heap and therefore lost their way in the middle period. Kieron Pollard helped MI finish on a high, while Shane Watson played a scintillating knock that nearly took CSK across the line.

At the start of the chase, Faf du Plessis dominated the opening partnership – just like he’d done in Qualifier 2; CSK’s opening pair added 33 in four overs, of which du Plessis’ contribution was 26. Watson and Suresh Raina added 37 runs for the second wicket and helped CSK consolidate, but losing three wickets for 12 runs set them back…..