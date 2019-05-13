Under 17s embarrassment

Guyana’s dismal campaign in the CONCACAF U17 Football Championship has once again called into question the direction of the nation’s youth programme, effectively placing the proverbial microscope on the entity’s developmental department.

The Golden Jaguars had a tournament to forget, losing three consecutive matches by comfortable margins in group-C. The numbers make for embarrassing reading, 13 goals conceded in three fixtures, with the cherry on top being no goals scored.

A total of five shots were on target following 13 attempts. Also, 444 passes were completed after trying 532.

This is evident by a 4-0 loss to El Salvador, which commenced the disastrous tour, with a 3-0 loss to Honduras occurring in the second match. A 6-0 whipping incurred at the hands of Haiti effectively summed up Guyana’s depressing showing.

While criticism must be measured given the little expectations of the team heading into the tournament, the final analysis of the team’s eventual productivity is nothing short of humiliating…..