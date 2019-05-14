Anthony storms to Arokium Memorial title

Linden based cyclist, Michael Anthony took his talents to the Ancient County on Sunday and rode off with the spoils of the Phillip Arokium Memorial 50-Mile Road Race.

Anthony led Berbicians, Andrew Hicks (United WS) and his club mate, Andre Green onto the podium for the event which started at New Amsterdam, proceeded to the NO.36 Village and returned to the point of origin.

Balram Narine, Marcus Keiler and Christopher Griffith filled out the top six rewarding positions…..