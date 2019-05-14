FIFA Conference on Development kicks off today

The Marriott Hotel is the venue for the commencement of the two-day 2019 FIFA Conference on Development held by the Guyana Football Federation in collaboration with the Guyana Government through the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG).

The forum, which concludes tomorrow, is expected to be attended by all 25 member associations of Caribbean Football Union [CFU] as well as the six non-member states.

Several African nations are expected to participate in the inaugural event, which will feature the entire FIFA Development Committee…..