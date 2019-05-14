FIFA Forward Project officially commissioned

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), officially commissioned their first FIFA Forward Project at the site of the National Training Centre yesterday during a simple but significant inauguration ceremony.

The event occurred in the presence of the GFF Executive Committee, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, FIFA Director of Member Associations and Development Veron Mosgengo-Omba and participants and delegates of the FIFA Conference on Development which gets underway today at the Mariott Hotel.

The facility is being constructed at the Providence Community Centre Ground in two phases…..