Sports

FIFA Forward Project officially commissioned

Lady Jaguars Junior National Player Aliyah Elaine [center] cuts the ribbon to officially commission the GFF’s first  FIFA Forward Project following yesterday’s inauguration ceremony in the presence the GFF Executive Committee, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, FIFA Director of Member Associations and Development Veron Mosgengo-Omba and participants and delegates of the FIFA Conference on Development.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), officially commissioned their first FIFA Forward Project at the site of the National Training Centre yesterday during a simple but significant inauguration ceremony.

The event occurred in the presence of the GFF Executive Committee, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, FIFA Director of Member Associations and Development Veron Mosgengo-Omba and participants and delegates of the FIFA Conference on Development which gets underway today at the Mariott Hotel.

The facility is being constructed at the Providence Community Centre Ground in two phases…..

