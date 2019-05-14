Seasoned campaigners record opening day wins 

The opening of the 2019 Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament got underway at the Georgetown Club Squash Court last evening with wins for some of the seasoned campaigners.

First on the court was Mohryan Baksh who recorded two wins on the evening, defeating Chad DeAbreu and Shiloh Asregado 11-0, 11-2, 11-0 and 11-2, 11-3, 11-1 respectively in the boys under – 13 category to get his campaign rolling in the right direction.

Joshua Verwey and Louis DaSilva were also 3-0 victors in the boys under-13 category after picking up wins over Matthew Spooner and Dhiren Persaud separately.

Meanwhile, Michael Alphonso who is one of the hot favourites for the boys under – 15 category, got his title run going with an 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 win over Demetrius DeAbreu while Nicholas Verwey got his way with Zack Persaud 11-1, 11-2, 11-2.

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal closed out the evening by defeating Gianni Carpenter 11-9, 11-2, 11-3 to earn an opening night win in the Boys under-17 category.