Beach football team thrashed by El Salvador

Guyana got off to the worst possible start in the 2019 CONCACAF Beach World Qualifiers, losing to El Salvador 8-4 yesterday at the Puerto Vallarta facility in Mexico.

Jamal Haynes tallied a brace for Guyana in the 13th and 18th minute while Shane Luckie and Trevon Archibald added goals in the sixth and 19th minute respectively.

 For El Salvador, Heber Ramos recorded a double in the seventh and 20th minute, Ruben Batres registered a brace in the 17th and 23rd minute and Exon Perdomo also scored twice in the 15th and 28th minute…..

