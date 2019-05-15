Capelli Sport tipped to dress Jaguars

As Guyana prepares for the COCACAF Gold Cup next month, the team will be afforded a new kit by Capelli Sport.

A concept of the kit was revealed FIFA’s Development Conference at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston yesterday where President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde predicted a long-lasting and fruitful collaboration.

“We are working through just the bits and pieces with the final agreement with Capelli Sport, with no doubt there is a commitment on both parts for an agreement which we will announce once the dotted lines are signed off,” Forde said. ….