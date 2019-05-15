Sports

Capelli Sport tipped to dress Jaguars

President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde poses next to the perspective Guyana Jaguars kit by Capelli Sport.

As Guyana prepares for the COCACAF Gold Cup next month, the team will be afforded a new kit by Capelli Sport.

A concept of the kit was revealed FIFA’s Development Conference at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston yesterday where President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde predicted a long-lasting and fruitful collaboration.

“We are working through just the bits and pieces with the final agreement with Capelli Sport, with no doubt there is a commitment on both parts for an agreement which we will announce once the dotted lines are signed off,” Forde said. ….

