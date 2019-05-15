FIFA Development Conference kicks off

History was made yesterday at the Marriott Hotel when FIFA’s Conference on Development officially got underway.

Speaking to Stabroek Sport during the interval on day one of the event, Senior Project Manager of CONCACAF, Howard McIntosh, gave a general overview of what to expect as the two-day programme rolls out.

McIntosh said: “I like to put it in the context of celebrating development and celebrating Guyana,” noting the inauguration on Monday of Guyana’s first football pitch under the FIFA Forward Project, a facility which he wants to see more of in Guyana…..