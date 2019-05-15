IPL is over; let’s place the microscope on the exciting Guyanese trio 

The 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is over; it came to a thrilling end on Sunday last where Kieron Pollard’s Mumbai Indians overcame Dwayne Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings to clinch their fourth IPL title.

It more ways than one, it was a season where the lads from the Caribbean reminded the world of why they are considered the goliaths of the shortest format, producing a number of thrilling performances which underlined tailor-made ability for T20 cricket.

To jog your memory of some of the notable performances during the recent weeks, let’s recall Andre Russell’s brutal lower order hitting where he amassed 510 runs to go along with his 11 scalps. ….