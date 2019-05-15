Sports

Number Five Monedderlust whips D’Edward by 111 runs

(l-r) Krishandat Ramoo and Shamal Angel stroked centuries for Achievers on Sunday.

Number Five Monedderlust scored a 111-run victory over D’ Edward last weekend in  the opening round of the West Berbice Cricket Association/ Anil Lalsa Construction two-day intermediate tournament.

Playing at home, No. 5 won the toss and elected to bat, posting 309-9 before declaring.

They then dismissed D’Edward for 116 and 82 after the follow on was enforced…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Sports an indispensable element in schools – Minister Henry

By
Baksh continues unbeaten run in U13 category

Baksh continues unbeaten run in U13 category

By

Fitness Express agrees to be main sponsor of Novices C/ships

By

Comments

Trending