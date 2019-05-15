Number Five Monedderlust whips D’Edward by 111 runs

Number Five Monedderlust scored a 111-run victory over D’ Edward last weekend in the opening round of the West Berbice Cricket Association/ Anil Lalsa Construction two-day intermediate tournament.
Playing at home, No. 5 won the toss and elected to bat, posting 309-9 before declaring.
They then dismissed D’Edward for 116 and 82 after the follow on was enforced…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments