West finals won’t air in Turkey because of Kanter

The NBA’s Western Conference finals will not be televised in Turkey because it will include the Portland Trail Blazers’ Enes Kanter, who hails from the country, Reuters reported.

Kanter has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has been accused in his home country of having terrorist links, which Kanter has denied.

Commentators for Turkey’s S Sport confirmed the series will not be televised.

The NBA playoffs have been televised in Turkey since broadcasts became available in the 1990s. The NBA Finals also will not be televised in Turkey if the Trail Blazers are involved.

Kanter has been estranged from Turkey since his passport was canceled in 2017 and sought his arrest.

