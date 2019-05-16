Baksh continues unbeaten run in U13 category

Mohryan Baksh continued his unbeaten run in the boys under-13 category of the ongoing Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament after he recorded his fifth win last evening at the Georgetown Club Squash Court.

Baksh, who is well on his way to capturing the boys under-13 title, accounted for Matthew Spooner in a clinical showing 11-0, 11-0, 11-1.

He then lost in his first boys under-15 match against the unbeaten Nicholas Verwey 5-11, 3-11, 1-11.

Meanwhile, Kirsten Gomes in her first match of the tournament, hardly broke a sweat during her 11-1, 11-2, 11-1 win over Angel Rahim in the girls under – 17 and under- 19 combined match.

The third evening also saw Michael Alphonso defeating Gianni Carpenter 11-8, 11-4, 11-5 in the boys under- 19 category while Dhiren Persaud had the better of Chad DeAbreu 3-2 while Demetrius DeAbreu overcame Zachary Persaud 3-0.