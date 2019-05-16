Sports

Banks DIH Ltd., Rainforest Waters 11-race programme set for Saturday

Michael Anthony

Cycling action returns to the National Park on Saturday with the staging of the second edition of the Banks DIH Limited’s Rainforest Waters 11-race programme.

According to organizer of the event, Hassan Mohamed, the day’s activities are scheduled to pedal off at 09:00hrs and is geared towards attracting the cream of the nation’s wheelsmen.

Cash incentives along with trophies will be rewarded to the top riders in each event.

Mohamed also noted that a fiercely contested day of racing is anticipated since all the riders will be keen on taking pole position…..

