Sports

Beach footballers lose yet again

 Guyana’ s hopes of qualifying for the knockout round in the 2019 CONCACAF Beach World Football Qualifiers were all but extinguished after  they went down 2-0 on penalty kicks to Guadeloupe yesterday at the Puerto Vallarta facility in Mexico.

It was the second consecutive defeat for the Guyanese who took the lead twice in regulation time but eventually fell short against a more experienced outfit.

Locked 3-3 at the end of regulation and extra time, Guyana slumped to defeat as Shane Luckie and Jermaine Grandison fired their efforts wide of the target while Sebastian Hell and Ricardo Mezence scored to seal the result for Guadeloupe…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Sports an indispensable element in schools – Minister Henry

By
Baksh continues unbeaten run in U13 category

Baksh continues unbeaten run in U13 category

By

Fitness Express agrees to be main sponsor of Novices C/ships

By

Comments

Trending