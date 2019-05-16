Beach footballers lose yet again

Guyana’ s hopes of qualifying for the knockout round in the 2019 CONCACAF Beach World Football Qualifiers were all but extinguished after they went down 2-0 on penalty kicks to Guadeloupe yesterday at the Puerto Vallarta facility in Mexico.

It was the second consecutive defeat for the Guyanese who took the lead twice in regulation time but eventually fell short against a more experienced outfit.

Locked 3-3 at the end of regulation and extra time, Guyana slumped to defeat as Shane Luckie and Jermaine Grandison fired their efforts wide of the target while Sebastian Hell and Ricardo Mezence scored to seal the result for Guadeloupe…..