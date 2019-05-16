Sports

Fitness Express agrees to be main sponsor of Novices C/ships

President of the GBBFFI, Keavon Bess (right) receiving the sponsorship cheque from Fitness Express’ CEO, Jamie McDonald yesterday at the company’s store at 47 John and Sheriff Streets.

As is customary, Fitness Express has answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI).

The long standing benefactor of the federation has once again agreed to be one of the main sponsors of the annual Novices Championships scheduled for Saturday at the Theatre Guild.

During a simple ceremony yesterday at the entity’s 47 John and Sheriff Streets location, its CEO, Jamie McDonald presented a cheque for a substantial sum to GBBFFI President, Keavon Bess…..

