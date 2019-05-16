Gibbons confident of doing well at Independence Track and Field meet

Coach of the Ruralites Track Club Raymond Daw along with 2019 CARIFTA Games gold medalist Anisha Gibbons are positive that their club will show up and show off this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Guyana Overseas-based Sports Association will host the fourth edition of the Independence Track and Field Championships at the National Track and Field Centre.

According to a release, Gibbons was confident that she will perform well at the event.

”I have to compete mostly with the senior men because I don’t have much competition here. I don’t beat them but I try my best to do well and I expect to do well, ” Gibbons noted…..