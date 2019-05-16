Sports

Great final anticipated in Linden’s Guinness Greatest of the Streets grand finale

Flashback- Action in the quarterfinal round between Capital Storm [grebe] and Quiet Storm at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship

In less than three days, all roads will lead to the Mackenzie Market Tarmac, as a new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets Linden Championship, when first time finalists High Rollers and Amazings battle for the title.

 The youthful High Rollers unit secured a place in the grand finale, after overcoming titlist and traditional giant Silver Bullets in the semi-final round compliments of a 1-0 penalty shoot-out scoreline.

 This was the second of two unexpected victories for High Rollers on the night, as they bested a formidable Swag Entertainment side 2-1 in the earlier quarterfinal section…..

