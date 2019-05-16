GSA selects Fung-A-Fat, Khalil, Fernandes for Pan Am 

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) has selected Mary Fung – A – Fat, Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes as Guyana’s representatives to compete at the upcoming Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, according to its President David Fernandes.

The team, which will be coached by Ramon Chan-A-Sue, earned the spot to attend the Lima event after strong performances last September during the Pan Am qualifiers in the Cayman Islands. National squash queen Nicolette Fernandes had participated in that event.

Meanwhile, the squash body, with the aid of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), has been pulling out all the stops to armour the trio for what is expected to be a tough assignment…..