James ‘Kool’ Lewis set to organise Inter-Ministry sport competition

Veteran sports organiser James “Kool” Lewis and the Guyana Office Assistants Group have teamed up to run off a three-day Inter-Ministry competition.

The initiative, which was birthed with the aim to foster Social Cohesion, will commence on tomorrow with the inter-ministry knock out dominoes competition slated to be held at the Ministry of Agriculture Canteen from 17:00hrs.

Teams desirous of entering will be mandated to front an entrance fee of $12,000 which will go towards the cash prize for the top three teams…..