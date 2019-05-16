Nandu spins U-17s past Essequibo 

Off-spinner Matthew Nandu yesterday produced a stellar bowling performance to spin the national Under-17 select side to a 42-run win over Essequibo in the second round of the Hand-in-Hand under – 19 Inter-County one-day tournament at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground.

Nandu nabbed 5-20 from 10 overs to spearhead Essequibo’s demise for 96 in 30.5 overs as they hunted 138 for victory via the revised Duckworth and Lewis method.

It was a disappointing batting effort by the seniors where Jeremiah Scott (33) and skipper Kevin Christian (23) worked their way to starts but failed to kick on as left-arm spinner Chanderpaul Ramraj (2-16) supported Nandu’s efforts. ….