Sports

Sports an indispensable element in schools – Minister Henry

—can help boost academic performance

from left: Guyana Football Federation President, Wayne Forde, Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry and FIFA Member Association and Development Director,  Veron Mosgengo-Omba.

As the curtain came down on the FIFA Development Conference yesterday at the Marriott Hotel, Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry in her address said participation in sports contributed greatly to education.

Participation in sports, the minister said, was an indispensable element in school days and pointed out some of the benefits of participating in sports related activities such as character development, maintaining a healthy life and improving mental sharpness…..

