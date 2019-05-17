Sports

Cadogan begins title defence with easy opening win 

—Wiltshire, Verwey, Baksh, Gomes continue winning ways

Nicholas Verwey takes the stylish route during his win last evening (Royston Alkins photo) 

National Girls Under – 17 and 19 champion Abosaide Cadogan began her title defence with an imposing win over Angel Rahim on the fourth evening of the 2019 Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament at the Georgetown Club Squash Court, last evening. 

Cadogan who exercised her superior range, took the match 11-0, 11-1, 11-3 to warm up for the other competitors in ominous fashion. 

Meanwhile, Kirsten Gomes registered her second triumph of the event by downing Teija Edwards 11-0, 11-0, 11-2. Cadogan and Gomes will meet tomorrow in what is expected to be a hotly contested finale. ….

